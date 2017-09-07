LONDON – Jaguar Land Rover joins Volvo in setting a date for promising all new models launched will have an electric variant.

While Volvo’s commitment is from 2019, JLR will follow suit a year later and models will include its range-topping sports model, the F-Type.

The move is expected to boost volume production to 1 million vehicles by 2020. CEO Ralf Speth already says JLR’s workforce could double to 90,000.

“Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice,” Speth says. “We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace, goes on sale next year.”

At a meeting of leading business and political figures 10 months ago, proposals were laid out to start making electric cars in the West Midlands by 2019. The latest announcement was made ahead of the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest Saint Martins at the University of the Arts London.

The event also showcases an electric Jaguar E-type Zero. Based on the 1968 Series 1.5 Roadster, its electric powertrain is claimed to be good for a for 0-60 mph (97 km/h) sprint in just 5.5 seconds, nearly a second quicker than the original’s 4.2L straight six gasoline engine.