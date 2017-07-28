LONDON – In a high-profile boost to electrification in the U.K., the nation’s postal service has placed an order with Peugeot for 100 electric delivery vans.

Royal Mail has signed an agreement with the French automaker to buy Partner L2 Electric vans that will go into service in December at delivery offices around the U.K., supported by a comprehensive rollout of charging infrastructure.

The Partner L2 Electric was launched in February, and this is the first major fleet order for the van. Its lithium-ion battery pack is fitted under the load floor to maintain the same cargo space as the gasoline and diesel-powered Partner L2 models, and it can carry a gross payload of 1,214 lbs. (552 kg).

Power comes from a compact and highly efficient permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 49 kW (67 hp) at 4,000 rpm and maximum torque of 148 lb.-ft. (200 Nm). The front wheels are driven through a speed reducer and single-ratio gearbox.

Peugeot claims its 22.5-kWh high-capacity Li-ion batteries provides a range of up to 106 miles (171 km). The batteries can be re-charged to 80% capacity in 30 minutes from a dedicated rapid-charge point.

“Our research has shown that electric vans are an excellent operational fit with our business and we are delighted to be ordering such a large volume to use in our daily operations,” Royal Mail Fleet Director Paul Gatti says. “This is good news for our customers and the towns and cities which we serve. It also means we are on the front foot for future changes in emissions legislation.”