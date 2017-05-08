Gasoline and diesel powerplants designed to comply with European Real Driving Emissions controls will be fitted to the facelifted Peugeot 308.

The French automaker claims it’s the first to come up with engines that meet the Euro 6.c standard expected after real-driving-emissions controls take effect in September. This ensures emissions in road-testing conditions do not exceed certified figures by more than 2.1 times.

At the heart of Peugeot’s engine technology is the “at-source and at-exhaust emission control” in its new 1.2L 3-cyl. gasoline PureTech 130 Stop&Start engine and both 1.5L diesel motors – BlueHDi 130 Stop&Start and BlueHDi 180 Stop&Start.

The Pure Tech 130 boasts a passive-regeneration gasoline particle filter, while all three variants feature a selective-catalytic-reduction pollution-control system fitted close to the engine for the fastest possible post-treatment action.

The BlueHDi 180 engine, exclusive to the 308 GT, is available with a new-generation EAT8 automatic transmission developed with Japanese manufacturer Aisin.

Body design changes include a new hood with vertical grille, while elliptical headlights come with integrated daytime-running-light LEDs. Other changes include a new front bumper with three lower grille openings boosting engine cooling and new rear lamps.

Its technology suite includes Mirror Screen, which duplicates the user’s smartphone on the vehicle’s touchscreen and is compatible with MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple Carplay protocols. A 3-D satellite-navigation system with voice control is connected to TomTom Traffic.

Safety features include active safety brake and active lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control, including a stop function on automatic-transmission models or a 19-mph (30-km/h) function with manual transmission, a 180-degree rear camera and park assist.

European deliveries are expected to begin in September.