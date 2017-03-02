WANTAGE, U.K. – Singapore electric-mobility specialist Vanda Electrics follows the introductions of the electric truck and electric scooter it is developing with advance pictures of a U.K.-produced concept hypercar.

To be unveiled at the Geneva auto show, the Dendrobium will boast a wealth of gadgetry including synchronized automatic roof and doors, which open to mimic the dendrobium orchid flower native to Singapore.

The concept project is the result of a partnership with U.K. Formula One racing-tech specialist Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology and engineering services division of the Williams Group. The concept draws on Williams’ electrification, aerodynamics, lightweight structures and vehicle-integration expertise and the partnership is expected to continue with the project’s future development.

The hypercar will be built largely of aluminum and carbon fiber, Vanda says.

Another U.K. auto supplier, Bridge of Weir Leather, is responsible for interior trim using premium hides and latest treatment technologies as providers of what is claimed to be the world’s lowest-carbon tannery and leather product.