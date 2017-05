New Tiguan is first to get new B-cycle 2.0L engine, followed closely by Passat.

A VW engineer discussed technical details about Tiguan's all-new 2.0L turbocharged "B-cycle" 4-cyl. engine, which employs a modified version of the Miller combustion cycle. Then journalists drove the Tiguan at Bundy Hill Offroad park in Jerome, MI, as well as a new Passat with the same engine on the highway.