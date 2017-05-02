U.K. engine manufacturers revved their way to a record first quarter as March domestic growth outperformed export builds in a reversal of the year-to-date trend.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says March engine output soared 19.5% from year-ago to 271,359 units. Home-market orders rose 21.4% to 118,153 units, while export production climbed 18.0% to 153,206.

The result pushed the first-quarter production to record levels, topping 700,000 units for the first time.

Output in the first three months rose 11.4% to 744,338 units with the domestic market up 9.1% at 315,483 units, and exports rising 13.3% to 428,855.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes says Easter’s late arrival was a contributing factor, resulting in more productive hours in the month.

“(But) it is encouraging to see growth in the domestic market bounce back to deliver a strong year-to-date performance at home and away,” he says in a statement. “The results of recent significant investment in engine production capacity are clear to see.”