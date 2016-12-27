U.K. domestic-model output through November tops 1 million for first time.
U.K. engine manufacturing rose 20.0% year-over-year in November to a record 250,879 units. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says domestic demand fueled the growth, up 36.1% in the month to 110,497 units. This pushed the 11-month build for the home front up 32.9% to 1,057,263 – the first time output has topped seven figures. The export build in November rose 9.7% to 140,382 units, leaving the year-to-date total down 6.4% at 1,329,781. The combined 11-month total was up ...
