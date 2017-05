The U.K.’s Advanced Propulsion Center approves £62 million ($77 million) to bolster a public-private joint venture to develop seven new low-carbon-technology projects.

The center, established to ensure the U.K.’s auto industry stays ahead of advanced “green” technology, awards the funding for seven auto projects including those from BMW Motorsport, Jaguar Land Rover, Williams Advanced Engineering, Ford and Westfield Sportscars.

This sixth round of APC funding since 2013 is forecast to create or preserve 2,370 jobs and keep the APC ahead of its target to save 50 million metric tons of carbon by 2023.

Projects include the development of an affordable hybrid powertrain for niche-vehicle applications, such as autonomous pods, as well as a project to address significant gaps in the U.K. electrification supply chain.

The seven programs are:

BMW

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, will form a consortium to improve the performance, autonomy and efficiency of the brand’s concept natural-gas tractor.

Industrial, will form a consortium to improve the performance, autonomy and efficiency of the brand’s concept natural-gas tractor. Jaguar Land Rover is leading a consortium of advanced manufacturers, technology companies and universities to develop new lightweight-vehicle technology.

Williams Advanced Engineering and partners will develop bespoke, high-performance, cost-competitive batteries for high-performance low- to medium-volume applications.

Penso Consulting will lead a project to anchor complex composite structure manufacturing capability in the U.K.

Ford

Westfield Sportscars will lead a consortium that will deliver an affordable, compact, hybrid powertrain for niche-vehicle applications.

“The sixth round of APC funding demonstrates the depth of low-carbon development that is in the U.K.,” APC Chief Executive Ian Constance says. “From powertrain to lightweighting, to energy storage, these new projects will not only lower emissions but secure thousands of jobs, address supply-chain gaps, and help the U.K. become a true global leader in advanced vehicle technology.”

By 2023, the APC estimates it will have facilitated £1 billion ($1.24 billion) of investment in U.K. automotive projects, safeguarding 30,000 jobs.