Correct us if we’re wrong, but don’t most production-based race engines start life as street engines? Then they are beefed up, tested and developed into high-powered, near-bullet-proof high-revvers by teams of talented racing engineers.

That is the usual process, but Volvo reversed it with its potent 2.0L Polestar engine.

It was 2011 when Polestar, then a separate entity working with Volvo, began racing an early prototype version of what is now Volvo’s Drive-E turbocharged and supercharged (call it “double-charged”) 2.0L 4-cyl. in a race-prepped Volvo C30 in the international FIA World Touring Car Championship.

A key objective was to develop a race engine based on the next generation of Volvo engines. It proved to be one of the strongest engines in the series.

“We have been involved quite a lot in the development from the very beginning,” says Polestar research and development manager Henrik Fries.

“Our race-engine engineers were developing this engine together with Volvo. We worked hand-in-hand with them and helped with the final spec, and the current WTCC engine is much better than the 2011 version because of all the upgrades developed in cooling and other technology improvements.”

Gothenburg, Sweden-based Polestar, Volvo Cars official performance company and brand, develops high-performance Volvo models as well as technical and cosmetic upgrades for Volvo vehicles.

It began as Flash Engineering in 1996, was rebranded to Polestar in 2005, became an official partner in 2009 and was purchased by Volvo in 2015. Fries has been responsible for all Polestar vehicle and engine development since 2011.

The Wards 10 Best Engines trophy-winning Polestar 4-cyl. makes 362 horsepower and 347 lb.-ft. (470 Nm) of torque. WardsAuto judges point out its 184 hp/L specific output is the highest they have seen in the competition. Yet it delivers a very respectable 20/27 mpg (11.8-8.7 L/100 km) city/highway and “better than 22 mpg (10.7 L/100 km) during 631 miles (1,015 km) of frolicsome driving in November” in the ’17 Volvo Polestar V60 wagon.

By WTCC rules, the racing version shares its block, heads, (roller-bearing) camshafts, fuel injectors, ignition coil and other key components. But the Polestar street engine differs from its T5 (turbocharged) and T6 (double-charged) Drive-E stablemates in several important ways, beginning with 2.2-mm shorter connecting rods for a lower (8.6:1 vs. 10.3:1) compression ratio, which enables higher boost (charge) pressure.

While the double-charged T6 generates maximum boost of 36 psi (2.5 bar), the Polestar version ups that ante 21% to 43.5 psi (3.0 bar).

It also boasts a larger turbocharger, higher-flow intake and exhaust systems, stiffer valve springs, a more aggressive intake cam profile and a higher-pressure fuel pump. “We basically had to change everything in the intake system, from the air filter through all the tubing to the bigger turbo because it had too many flow limitations,” Fries says.

“And when we started, we were a private company outside of Volvo, so everything we did, we had to convince the development team inside Volvo that it was possible.”

For example, changing the catalytic converter and going to a 3.0-in. (76 mm) exhaust system was deemed “impossible” by some who believed it would overheat some areas under the car.

“We really did our homework to prove it would work,” Fries says. “And we did it with the race team approach of looking at every detail and questioning whether we could change it to a more optimum configuration.” The Polestar team even worked with the assembly plant to revise the process of marrying its engine to the body to resolve an issue with an airflow-restricting tubing bend.

The happy result of all this hard work for enthusiasts is truly impressive performance. “What a beast!” exclaimed WardsAuto editor James Amend on his scoresheet. “It darts off the line like an Olympic sprinter. It’s got tons of torque – early and often.”