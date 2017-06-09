GM Holden reveals the first concept image of the next-generation Commodore race car to be introduced into the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship next year.

The computer-generated image is the work of Peter Hughes, exterior design manager-GM Design Australia.

The design work to complement the sleek design of the road-going Commodore includes advanced simulation and aerodynamic evaluation using sophisticated computational fluid- dynamics modeling.

Construction of the first Commodore Supercar is under way and GM Holden says it will be ready to undertake Supercars Aero Validation in the fourth quarter.

“I can’t wait to see it out on the track claiming race wins next year,” says Mark Harland, executive director-GM Holden Marketing.

The next-gen Commodore will be homologated with the current V-8 engine only for the 2018 season. A new, twin-turbocharged V-6, suitable for Supercars’ Gen 2 regulations, is being co-developed with the General Motors Performance and Racing Center in Pontiac, MI.

Triple Eight Race Engineering will seek approval from Supercars to run a V-6-powered Commodore as a wild-card entry at selected rounds next season before a full rollout for the 2019 season. The V-6 then will be accessible to all Holden teams through a leasing program.

The staggered introduction ensures a greater ease in transition to the new-model Commodore bodywork for all Holden teams.

It also allows GM Holden and Triple Eight Race Engineering to assist Supercars’ technical department with development of its programs, ensuring the turbocharged V-6 can achieve parity with the existing, naturally aspirated V-8s.

Supercars Australia CEO James Warburton applauds GM Holden for the new ʼ18 Commodore and the manufacturer’s V-6 engine-development program for Gen 2.

“It is a pragmatic and sensible approach by Holden and Triple Eight Race Engineering in introducing the new Commodore and a twin-turbocharged V-6 powered engine to the sport,” he says. “This phased introduction sets a clear path forward for not only Holden but existing and new manufacturers in the sport.”