2017 Woodward Dream Cruise Weekend

1923 Ford Model T Roadster.
1930 Ford Model A.
Chevy Corvette LS3 V-8 in 1932 Ford Roadster.
1932 Ford Roadster.
1940 Ford Deluxe.
1951 Hudson Commodore 8.
1951 Hudson Commodore 8 interior.
Hudson hood ornament.
1955 Chevy Bel Air wagon.
1956 Dodge.
1956 Ford F-100 restoration.
1956 Ford F-100 "Bizarro."
1956 Ford Fairlane.
1958 Chevy Impala.
1958 Packard from last year of Packard production, one of 588 produced.
1958 Packard interior.
1958 Packard engine bay.
1959 Pink Cadillac.
1959 Triumph TR3-A.
1960 Cadillac.
1961 Chevy Impala.
1961 Chrysler 300G.
1961 Chrysler 300G.
1964 Porsche 356C.
1965 Jaguar E-Type.
1965 Karmann Ghia.
1965 Roush Ford Mustang.
1966 "Teacher's Vette."
V-8 in 1966 "Teacher's Vette" makes 350 hp.
1967 Chevy II wagon.
1968 Plymouth Road Runner.
1968 Plymouth Road Runner with Hemi V-8.
Vin Diesel drove this 1970 Plymouth Road Runner during Furious 7 filming.
1971 Dodge Challenger.
1971 Gran Torino.
Retired Audi executive Marc Trahan restored this 1974 Lamborghini Espada.
1974 Lamborghini Espada interior.
V-12 engine bay of Trahan's 1974 Lamborghini Espada.
Audi R8s on display at Audi party along Woodward.
Jake and Elwood's Bluesmobile.
Chevrolet Performance tent reaches out to enthusiasts.
Ford Falcon owner stops for photo op.
Modified 1953 Chevrolet Convertible.
Ford's Mustang Alley in Ferndale.
Porsche 911 Targa came from Alaska for cruise.
Volkswagen Bug has great ventilation system.
Cadillac's tribute to white walls.
The weather cooperated beautifully as more than 1 million enthusiasts and about 40,000 classic cars from around the country converged on metro Detroit for the Woodward Dream Cruise this past weekend.
