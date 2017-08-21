 
WardsAuto
Home > Industry > 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise Weekend

2017 Woodward Dream Cruise Weekend

Aug 21, 2017
| WardsAuto
Comments 0

The weather cooperated beautifully as more than 1 million enthusiasts and about 40,000 classic cars from around the country converged on metro Detroit for the Woodward Dream Cruise this past weekend.

Please or Register to post comments.

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Insights
Aug 18, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

North American LV Production Declined in July  

Despite year-over-year declines, the region’s total was above the 10-year average for the month due to increases in Mexico....More
Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×