Lightweighting, advanced technology application and managing a complicated supply chain are among the topics to be explored at an upcoming conference bringing these two industries together.
Aerospace, automotive tech converging.
The auto industry is trudging down the road toward lighter-weight vehicles stocked with self-driving technology, a path well-worn in the aerospace sector, which is grappling with issues very familiar to automotive: production efficiency, cost reduction and supply chain rationalization.
The two sides can learn a lot from each other.
To that end, WardsAuto sister publication SpeedNews is bringing aerospace and automotive together in a conference focused on best practices in developing advanced-technology products and managing the costs and logistics of high-volume production.
To be held May 2-4 at the Henry Hotel in Dearborn, the AutoAero conference will explore topics around state-of-the-art vehicle lightweighting, software and cybersecurity, unlocking manufacturing productivity, managing the supply chain and how Silicon Valley may reshape both the aerospace and automotive industries.
The event kicks off with a reception May 2 joined by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, followed by tours May 3 of automotive and aerospace facilities. The May 4 agenda includes speakers Ford, American Axle, Eaton, Boeing and Moog Aircraft.
Registration is under way and available by clicking here.