The auto industry is trudging down the road toward lighter-weight vehicles stocked with self-driving technology, a path well-worn in the aerospace sector, which is grappling with issues very familiar to automotive: production efficiency, cost reduction and supply chain rationalization.

The two sides can learn a lot from each other.

To that end, WardsAuto sister publication SpeedNews is bringing aerospace and automotive together in a conference focused on best practices in developing advanced-technology products and managing the costs and logistics of high-volume production.

To be held May 2-4 at the Henry Hotel in Dearborn, the AutoAero conference will explore topics around state-of-the-art vehicle lightweighting, software and cybersecurity, unlocking manufacturing productivity, managing the supply chain and how Silicon Valley may reshape both the aerospace and automotive industries.

The event kicks off with a reception May 2 joined by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, followed by tours May 3 of automotive and aerospace facilities. The May 4 agenda includes speakers Ford, American Axle, Eaton, Boeing and Moog Aircraft.

