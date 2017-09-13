Medium- and heavy-duty truck sales continue to soar in the U.S. with another month of year-over-year growth in August. For the third month in a row, Classes 4-8 sales rose 9.6%, delivering 38,176 trucks compared to 2016’s 33,556. This gain hasn’t allowed the year-to-date volume to catch up, still 3.3% behind 2016 with 263,625 units. After the first year-over-year growth for Class 8 in July, August deliveries outsold again, up 1.6% to 17,166 units compared to last year’s ...