For the second month in a row, U.S. Classes 4-8 saw year-over-year growth with 32,367 units in July compared to last year’s 30,146. Even with that 11.7% increase for the month, medium- and heavy-duty truck sales fell 5.7% short of year-ago with 225,445 deliveries. U.S. Class 8 trucks finally achieved growth with 15,317 units, 13.1% above last year’s 14,085. Daimler’s Freightliner (+22.5%) and Western Star (+19.4%) both grew leaving Daimler with 40.7% market share and ...