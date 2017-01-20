DETROIT – Supercar enthusiasts in the U.S. remain the biggest fans of the Lamborghini brand as the automaker’s biggest market in 2016.

Last year’s global record of 3,457 deliveries included 1,041 in the U.S.

With 135 dealers serving 50 countries, worldwide sales increased 6.5% last year from 3,245 in 2015. With continuous sales growth over the past six years, the 2016 result was more than 2.6 times the volume recorded in 2010.

All of Lamborghini’s major regions set new records and contributed to the sales growth.

With 1,041 units the U.S. remained the brand’s largest single market, followed by Japan, the U.K., Germany, Canada, the Middle East and China.

Much of the 2016 success was generated by the Huracan, the most successful V-10 model in Lamborghini’s history. A total of 2,353 units of the Huracan Coupe and Spyder were delivered, up from 2,242 in 2015. Deliveries of the 12-cyl. Aventador increased to 1,104 units from 1,003 in 2015, including the 6,000th unit produced in December.