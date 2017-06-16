The London Motor Show is on the move.

After just two years, the show has outgrown its Battersea Park location and is moving to Exhibition Center London, better known as ExCeL London, the U.K. capital’s newest purpose-built exhibition facility.

Next year’s event May 17-20 on the 100-acre (40-ha) site on the northern quay of the historic Royal Victoria Dock will be just 15 minutes from Central London. The ExCeL center offers 2½ times the internal space the show had at Battersea.

Show Chairman Alec Mumford says the move comes after this year’s exhibition drew more than 25,000 visitors and 130 new-vehicle displays during the weekend-long event at Battersea Park.

“The 2017 event saw record-breaking numbers attend the show, and our move to a bigger venue shows that the U.K.’s appetite for a hard-hitting automotive festival is strong – which is fantastic news for our industry,” Mumford says in a statement.

“Having carefully considered feedback from our guests, we knew ExCeL London was the perfect venue to take us to the next level.”

He says ExCeL has more dedicated theaters and specialist areas and exhibitors will have more display space.