U.S. light-vehicle sales in April continued to weaken compared with last year, as even the strong part of the market, trucks, showed signs of cracking for the second straight month. In fact, although demand was forecast to drop from a year ago, sales did not rebound as much as expected from March’s seasonally adjusted annual rate, which fell to a 25-month low. April’s SAAR of 16.8 million units finished above March’s 16.5 million, but well short of like-2016’s 17.3 ...