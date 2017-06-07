HiLux market’s best-selling vehicle in May.
Australian new-vehicle sales roared back into record territory in May, soaring 6.4% to 102,901 units with all segments increasing. The industry’s official statistical service VFACTS says the result pushed the year-to-date total closer to positive territory, now down 0.9% at 465,381 units. SUVs again were the largest-selling segment, rising 9.4% to 39,629 units for a 38.5% share of the May market. Cars followed, edging up 1.6% to 38,842 units for a 37.7% share, and light commercials ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Australia Light-Vehicle Sales Increase 6.4% in May " is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.