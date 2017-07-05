Corolla remains Australia’s top-selling car in June.
Australian new-vehicle sales soared into the record books with the best-ever monthly result in June as deliveries climbed 4.4% year-on-year to 134,171 units, racing past the old mark of 128,569 units in the same month last year. The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries says sales of SUVs and light-commercial vehicles provided the impetus for the third record June in a row. SUV sales rose 11.7% to 41,303 units, while LCV deliveries increased 12.2% to 28,253 and car purchases fell 5.9% ...
