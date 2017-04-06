HiLux No. 1 seller in March and only model to top 10,000 Q1 deliveries.
Australian light-vehicle sales squeezed out a March record, with volume rising 0.9% year-on-year to 105,410 units. The result showed the industry’s resiliency as it battled back from a slow start to the year – down 2.1% in the first quarter at 279,345 units. Light-commercial vehicles and SUVs drove the March result and together accounted for 60.3% of all sales. SUV deliveries climbed 7.9% from last year’s record March to 41,484 units for a 3-month total ahead 2.5% at ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Australian LV Market Momentum Yields Record March" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.