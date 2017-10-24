D-Max, other Isuzu pickup sales soar 73.3% in September.
Thailand’s new-vehicle market heads into the big-selling final quarter of the year with a solid 21.9% gain in September to 77,592 units. The result pushed the nine-month total up 11.5% to 620,715 units. Toyota Thailand, which collates national sales for the industry, says September saw new-car sales rise 14.9% to 29,474 units. Light-commercial-vehicle deliveries accelerated 26.6% to 48,118 units, including the 1-ton pickup truck segment ahead 23.8% at 37,967. The year-to-date car ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Automakers Enjoy Strong September Sales in Thailand" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.