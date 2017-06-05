The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index indicates the average fuel economy of light vehicles sold in the U.S. in May was 25.4 mpg (9.2 L/100 km), down 0.3% from same-month 2016. The national average gasoline price was $2.503, 1.0% less than in April and 5.6% above year-ago. Standard gasoline-powered vehicles accounted for 96.1% of indexed sales, down from 97.0% in like-2016. All alternative powertrains showed small upticks in share. Cars sold in the month averaged 30.2 mpg (7.8 L/100 km), up 0.4% ...