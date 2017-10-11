The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index shows the average fuel economy of light vehicles sold in the U.S. in September was 25.4 mpg (9.2 L/100 km), down 0.3% from year-ago. The national average gasoline price was $2.761, 10.7% higher than in August and 18.7% above year-ago. Share of standard gasoline models fell to 96.2% from 96.4% in same-month 2016. Share of all alternative power types increased. Cars sold in the month averaged 30.1 mpg (7.8 L/100 km), down 0.8% from year-ago. Domestically ...