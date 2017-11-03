The WardsAuto Fuel Economy Index shows the average fuel economy of light vehicles sold in the U.S. in October was 25.5 mpg (9.2 L/100 km), up 0.7% from year-ago. The national average gasoline price was $2.621, 5.1% lower than in September but 11.1% above year-ago. The index share of standard gasoline models fell slightly to 96.3% from 96.6% in same-month 2016. Share of electric vehicles stayed flat from prior-year, and plug-in hybrids and regular hybrids showed small upticks. Cars sold in ...