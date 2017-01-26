For the second week in a row, Chevrolet tops the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

A playful 60-second ad for the Lego Batmobile, featuring Will Arnett as the voice of Batman, takes the No.1 slot. A 30-second version of the spot took second place last week. The commercial parodies the focus-group theme of recent Chevy ads, tweaking its usual tagline (“Real people. Not actors”) to read “Real LEGO minifigures. Not actors.”

The ad is a co-promotion with the upcoming “The Lego Batman Movie,” in theaters Feb. 10. Chevrolet displayed a life-size version of the Lego Batmobile at the recent North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Chevy appears a second time on this week’s list at No.4 with an ad (our chart topper last time) that shows viewers just how many of its models have won J.D. Power awards in recent years. (Spoiler: a lot.)

Second place goes to Mazda, with “The Proposal,” an ad for the CX-5 that’s been on the Top 5 list for weeks. Mazda has seen wide success with its commercials that are, like this one, narrated by actor Aaron Paul.

Ford moves up from No.5 to No.3 with a commercial it has a different type of car for any situation or lifestyle consumers may lead.

The sole new chart entrant this week is from Subaru, in fifth place, which has a fun spot featuring a family of dogs taking a drive. The brand proclaims its cars are “Dog tested. Dog approved.”

1. Chevrolet: All-New Lego Batmobile From Chevy 35.79% Digital Share of Voice, 861K Earned Online Views

2. Mazda 8.34% Digital Share of Voice, 337K Earned Online Views

3. Ford 5.15% Digital Share of Voice, 268 Earned Online Views

4. Chevrolet: Four Years in a Row 5.05% Digital Share of Voice, 8K Earned Online Views