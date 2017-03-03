Cadillac owns three of the top five spots in the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads ranking, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

The list includes the first-place commercial “Carry” that aired twice during the 2017 Oscars on ABC. With this ad, Cadillac joins an increasing number of brands making topical, issue-oriented statements through advertising.

Using images of love, support and unity, the brand promises to help carry the nation forward in the most positive way, “no matter who we are, or what we believe, or where we come from.” Cadillac’s message clearly resonated with audiences, as the spot garnered nearly 35% of the industry’s digital share of voice over a 7-day period.

Cadillac also grabs second and third place with spots that also ran during the Oscars. Its No.2 ad focuses on the sleek and shiny nature of a Cadillac, which often may be “treated like a trophy” but is “no museum piece” – and instead is driving the world forward.

At No.3 is a colorful, cinematic ad showing how Cadillacs have changed over the years and how the brand is adapting to the future.

Mazda ranks No.4 with an ad that has been on and off the chart for months, racking up over 3,700 national ad airings along the way. The commercial, which is narrated by actor Aaron Paul, uses a sentimental love-and-proposal storyline to show how the CX-5’s i-ACTIV AWD system can take on unpredictable snowy road conditions.

Rounding out the list is Kia’s “Hero’s Journey,” starring Melissa McCarthy as a hapless eco warrior – an ad created for the Super Bowl that continues to engage audiences.

