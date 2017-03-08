For the second week in a row, Cadillac dominates the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads chart, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

The General Motors luxury brand once again takes first through third place in the ranking, with its “Carry” ad maintaining its No. 1 status. The commercial takes on the theme of a divided nation, so often seen in today’s news, with positive images showing how “we carry each other forward.”

The ad, which has had 93 airings as of press time, including a high-profile spot during the Oscars telecast, continues to generate big buzz. It captured over 43% of the industry’s digital share of voice in the past week, up from the previous 35%.

Cadillac’s reign continues with its polished, cinematic ads showcasing various models taking second and third place. In each of the spots, the brand emphasizes a message of progress and a constant eye toward the future.

Kia moves up one place to No. 4 with its slapstick-humor commercial featuring actress Melissa McCarthy, originally a Super Bowl ad, continuing to amuse audiences. The brand also takes a stance on the current topic of environmentalism and shows how the Niro hybrid lets you drive like an eco-warrior. The commercial is set to the classic anthem “I Need a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.

Ford is back on the chart after a week off with its family-themed ad illustrating the all-too-real situations that can crop up when parents hand over the car keys to their teenage kids for the first time. Luckily, its driver-assist features across various models help keep everyone safe.

iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

1. Cadillac: Carry 43.24% Digital Share of Voice, 3M Earned Online Views

2. Cadillac: Pedestal 12.84% Digital Share of Voice, 836K Earned Online Views

3. Cadillac: Pioneers 5.43% Digital Share of Voice, 396K Earned Online Views

4. Kia: Hero’s Journey 2.37% Digital Share of Voice, 82K Earned Online Views