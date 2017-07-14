Canadian medium- and heavy-duty truck sales grew 26.1% on a daily sales basis in June. Deliveries totaled 3,826 units compared with 3,035 in like-2016, WardsAuto data shows. Large year-over-year gains were seen in all weight classes. Sales in Class 8 were 22.9% above last year’s with 2,478 deliveries. Daimler’s Western Star (-15.9%) was the only manufacturer in the group to decline with 233 units. Sister brand Freightliner grew 15.2% with 699 deliveries, resulting in a 5.4% ...