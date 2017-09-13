Canada truck makers continue to outpace 2016 with large gains in all classes. Medium- and heavy-duty truck sales grew 17.3% in August to 3,284 units compared to 2016’s 2,691. Year-to-date sales were 10.8% ahead of last year, totaling 26,251. For the third month in a row, Canada Class 8 sales rose 18.4% to 2,228. Aside from Freightliner’s 6.1% drop in sales, all other truck makers posted large gains. International (+69.5%), Kenworth (+25.3%) and Volvo (+34.0%) were the top three ...