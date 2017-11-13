Double-digit gains across all classes resulted in eight consecutive months of year-over-year gains for Canadian truck makers. Despite having one less selling day this year, sales soared 50.4% in October for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, hitting 4,028 deliveries compared to like-2016’s mere 2,789. Class 8 sales continued their five-month gaining streak with a 43.1% boost to 2,719 units. Large gains were seen from every single truck maker in the segment with International leading the ...