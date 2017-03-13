Despite large double-digit gains in three out of the five classes, Canada’s medium- and heavy-duty truck sales continue to fall with February marking the industry’s 17th consecutive month of year-over-year drops, down 8.3% in February to 2,603 deliveries compared with like-2016’s 2,840. February also marks Class 8’s 17th consecutive month of year-over-year drops, falling 21.1% to 1,466 units. Daimler’s Freightliner and Western Star both posted double-digit ...