March Class 8 truck sales in Canada rose 3.1% year-over-year to 2,051 deliveries, the first increase since September 2015. Daimler’s Freightliner brand was the only manufacturer to post a decline, dropping 24.8% and losing 10.7 percentage points in market share. Peterbilt’s sales soared 30.6% while sister brand Kenworth rose 14.4%, resulting in an increase of 3.9 percentage points in market share for PACCAR. Mack and Volvo also had good months, rising 24.8% and 29.7%, ...