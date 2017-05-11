Canada big-truck sales totaled 3,476 units in April, bringing the year-to-date total for combined deliveries to 1.1% above last year at 11,756. Canada heavy-duty truck sales rose 6.1% compared to like-2016 on 1,920 units. Group leader Freightliner gained 10.3% posting a win 32.7% market share. Sister company Western Star recorded a loss of 3.0% on 186 units, leaving Daimler with a 6.9% growth in April. International had a good month, up 27.3% on 337 units. Kenworth and Peterbilt also saw ...