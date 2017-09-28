General Motors marks the 100th anniversary of Chevrolet truck sales with a pair of centennial special edition models of the Silverado and Colorado light pickups, due at U.S. dealers in October and November, respectively.

The ’18 Silverado and Colorado Centennial Editions wear Centennial Blue paint, heritage bowtie emblems exclusive to the two models and 100-year badges inspired by colors and design cues found on early Chevy trucks.

The Silverado Centennial Edition is available on the LTZ Z71 crew cab and rides on 22-in. painted aluminum wheels with chrome inserts wrapped in 22-in. all-terrain tires. The special edition adds a spray-in bedliner and accessory floor liners, each with heritage bowtie emblems, chrome tow hooks and a chrome bowtie badge on the steering wheel.

The Colorado Centennial Edition also comes with Z71 trim and factory equipment but will be available in both crew- and extended-cab body styles. It also adds front and rear heritage bowtie emblems, a spray-in bedliner and accessory floor liners, 100-year door badge, body-colored rear bumper and grille surround, optional 18-in. wheels with monochromatic caps and chrome tow hooks, belt molding, mirror caps and door handles.

GM’s volume brand is celebrating the truck centennial with 100 days of special events and owner and enthusiast engagements, which kicked off at the Texas State Fair in Dallas.

“The Chevy Trucks Centennial is a huge milestone for us, and is equally important to our customers,” says Sandor Piszar, director-truck marketing and advertising at Chevy.

“That’s why we will be celebrating 100 years of Chevy Trucks over the course of the next 100 days,” he says in a statement. “It’s important that we share this celebration with our loyal customers who have helped us achieve this accomplishment.”

GM has sold 85 million trucks, beginning in 1918 with the half-ton Light Delivery and the One Ton. The One Ton drew power from a 38-hp 4-cyl. and boasted a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h). It was inspired by factory workers of the time who modified trucks to transport parts inside the factory, GM says.

In addition to the centennial pickups, GM has expanded its Chevy Truck legends program recognizing owners with more than 100,000 miles (160,934 km) on their truck, or those that have owned more than one Chevy truck in their lifetime. Currently a 5,400-member community, perks include invitation to an exclusive centennial celebration at Texas Motor Speedway Dec. 16 and special memorabilia.

Other Chevy Truck 100 commemorative efforts include the release of a special-edition fishing boat and a 24-ft. (0.61-m) tech trailer for hauling a car or recreational toys. GM also built a customized 1967 Chevy C-10 show vehicle for display at the Texas State Fair and the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Assn. show in November in Las Vegas.

Chevy also announces as part of its Texas festivities that all-new Class 4 and 5 trucks launching from the brand in 2018 will carry the Silverado name. The Silverado 4500 and 5500 will be available in regular and crew cab body styles, with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and in a range of GVWRs and wheelbases.

The trucks, jointly developed by GM and big-truck maker Navistar as part of deal announced in 2015 returning GM to the medium-duty business after a decade’s absence, will be powered by a redesigned 6.6L Duramax turbodiesel V-8 rated at 445 hp and 910 lb.-ft. (1,234 Nm) of torque. The engines will link to an Allison transmission of undisclosed specifications.

jamend@wardsauto.com