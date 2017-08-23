Two ads for Chevrolet’s “Summer Drive” promotion finish 1-2 in the latest rankings of most-viewed car commercials compiled for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

A spot plugging the deals to be had on the ’17 Chevy Malibu LT collected the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable-TV airings for Aug. 14-20. Ranked No.2 was a Chevy Silverado commercial serving up a surprise revelation for current Ford F-150 owners.

Hyundai continued to give serious play to its sing-a-long-worthy spot for the Sonata featuring “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, which took third place, while Volkswagen’s charming spot starring King Kong (a giant inflatable King Kong, that is) took fourth. Both ads stood out for their high attention scores (97.3 and 95.3, respectively), meaning people weren’t switching to another channel (or bringing up the program guide or turning off the TV) when these ads aired.

Closing out the top 5 was a spot in which college football fans at a Nissan event are surprised by getting to meet several Heisman Trophy winners, including Eddie George, Marcus Allen and Desmond Howard.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.

Data provided by

1. Chevrolet: Chevy Summer Drive: New Excitement: Malibu LT 275,725,197 Impressions, 88.47 Attention Score, $2,053,314 Est. TV Spend

2. Chevrolet: Chevy Summer Drive: Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners 226,059,288 Impressions, 89.73 Attention Score, $1,619,087 Est. TV Spend

3. Hyundai 213,616,986 Impressions, 97.28 Attention Score, $5,153,005 Est. TV Spend

4. Volkswagen 206,405,383 Impressions, 95.29 Attention Score, $4,529,794 Est. TV Spend

5. Nissan 195,882,326 Impressions, 91.88 Attention Score, $1,509,947 Est. TV Spend