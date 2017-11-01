Chevrolet reclaims the No.1 slot as WardsAuto teams with iSpot.tv to rank the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.

Chevy is back on top for the week of Oct. 23-29 with its spot celebrating Truck Month in which “real people (not actors)” guess about which brand offers best-in-class horsepower and is “the most capable off-road midsize pickup.” The participants are pleasantly surprised to discover the answer is Chevy, with its Silverado, Silverado HD and Colorado models.

Lincoln climbs the chart from fourth place to second with a simple yet elegant commercial for the MKX featuring actor Matthew McConaughey. This spot had the best iSpot Attention Index (143) in the ranking, getting 43% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

The No. 3 spot from Infiniti ramps up the energy with a QX60 speeding through city streets in an obvious hurry to get somewhere. The family it’s carrying arrives at the destination in time: the sidelines of a road race the mother is running.

Fourth place goes to Cadillac with an ad for the Escalade that encourages people who strive to be the best to relish the moments of serenity that offer a welcome distraction.

Volkswagen wraps up the rankings with a Woodstock-inspired ad featuring “With a Little Help From My Friends” by Joe Cocker. Starring the iconic VW bus sheltering people in the midst of a muddy music festival, the spot illustrates how the company believes its customers always put others first – and strives to do the same with its People First warranty.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 7 million smart TVs.

1. Chevrolet: Truck Month: Choice Without Compromise: Texas Edition 262,370,771 Impressions, 69.67 Attention Score, 52 Attention Index, $2,993,238 Est. TV Spend

2. Lincoln Motor Company: The Feeling: Night Out 182,761,903 Impressions, 90.95 Attention Score, 143 Attention Index, $6,391,316 Est. TV Spend

3. Infiniti: On the Run 180,178,178 Impressions, 81.00 Attention Score, 83 Attention Index, $2,755,087 Est. TV Spend

4. Cadillac: One & Only: Focus 174,782,134 Impressions, 70.01 Attention Score, 53 Attention Index, $4,487,877 Est. TV Spend

5. Volkswagen 172,058,550 Impressions, 86.84 Attention Score, 117 Attention Index, $5,463,453 Est. TV Spend