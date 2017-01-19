Chevrolet snags both first and second place in the weekly Most Engaging Auto Ads rankings, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

In the first spot, Chevy aims to impress with an ad touting the many J.D. Power awards it’s won over the past few years. The commercial captures the reactions of “real people” (“not actors”) when they learn how many Chevrolet models have won awards recently. As one person puts it, Chevy is “stepping up their game.”

At No.2, the brand takes the same kind of focus-group theme but playfully parodies it with LEGO mini-figures and a Batmobile. The spot aligns with “The LEGO Batman Movie” coming to theaters Feb. 10.

Third place goes to Mazda for its commercial about a winter wonderland proposal that claimed the top spot last week. Toyota takes No.4 with a whimsical ad starring the ʼ17 RAV4 and a brave parasailor to show off features such as Toyota’s Pre-Collision System.

Ford closes out the chart with a spot showcasing its many models and the different lifestyles and situations they lend themselves to – something that’s helped the company become, as the ad points out, “America’s best-selling (automotive) brand.”

Attention-analytics company iSpot.tv tracks TV ads in real-time across more than 10 million smart TVs and allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

1. Chevrolet: Four Years in a Row 25.6% Digital Share of Voice, 1M Earned Online Views

2. Chevrolet: All-New LEGO Batmobile From Chevy 18.67% Digital Share of Voice, 311K Earned Online Views

3. Mazda 5.34% Digital Share of Voice, 289K Earned Online Views

4. Toyota 3.31% Digital Share of Voice, 507 Earned Online Views