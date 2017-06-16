At least 10 companies are expected to launch flying cars by 2022, business consultancy Frost & Sullivan says.

Startups actively involved in building a future flying car will be featured at Frost & Sullivan’s Intelligent Mobility conference June 29 in London. Most of these companies are based in the U.S., although there also will be participants from France, the U.K., Germany, Japan, Russia, Slovakia and Israel.

Companies expected to launch flying vehicles by 2022 include PAL-V, Terrafugia, Aeromobil, Ehang, E-Volo, Urban Aeronautics, Kitty Hawk and Lilium Aviation, have completed at least one test flight of their flying-car prototypes. Dutch manufacturer PAL-V has gone a step further and initiated pre-sales of its Liberty Pioneer flying car, which the company aims to deliver by the end of 2018.

Flying cars are poised to provide new business services by 2035 including aerial sightseeing, air surveillance, aerial critical aid delivery, air taxi pay-per-ride and flying-car corporate leasing, Frost & Sullivan says in a news release. The key to achieving mass commercialization of flying cars and attracting buyers will depend on increased safety features, favorable regulations and affordable prices.

“It will be interesting to see the first applications of flying vehicles,” says Sarwant Singh, a senior partner with Frost & Sullivan. “Although the ultimate goal of manufacturers is to address the issue of personal mobility, commercial applications are expected to commence through recreational activities in the form of what could be termed as a single-seater flying scooter.

“From flying vehicle rides in amusement parks, aerial sightseeing of landmarks, to a star attraction at events, the recreational potential of flying vehicles is limitless.”

Besides the presentation on flying cars, the Intelligent Mobility conference will bring together industry experts on the future of mobility trends, the role of healthcare, wellness and well-being in cars as well as connected and autonomous vehicles.