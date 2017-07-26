The negotiating teams of Hyundai Motor and its labor union are working to resolve the union’s wage and working conditions demands by July 28, although the automaker has called them excessive and impossible to meet.

Most analysts expect the process to drag on into August, as it appears both sides currently are at an impasse. A dramatic breakthrough cannot be ruled out.

Hyundai’s first-half results released Wednesday, July 26, show the automaker’s claims of financial difficulty are not a red herring.

Hyundai revealed its global sales for the first six months of 2017 were down 8.2%, with 2.2 million units sold in all markets. By omitting poor China sales, the automaker says, the tally would be 1.9 million units, an increase of 1.5%.

Domestic sales were off 1.8% at 344,130 units.

Hyundai’s first-half operating profit plunged 16.4% year-on-year to 2.6 trillion won ($2.3 billion) and net profit plunged 34% to 2.3 trillion won ($2.1 billion) compared with 3.5 trillion won ($3.2 billion) earned in like-2016. The sharp profit declines occurred even while total revenue for first-half 2017 was up 1.4% at 2.3 trillion won.

Apparently anticipating release of these unfavorable numbers, the president of the Hyundai branch of the Korean Metal Workers Union said July 18 his bargaining team had decided not to announce plans to use strike action to force management to grant its wage demands, despite having received rank-and-file approval to do so.

Instead, the union announced it will continue negotiating without threatened strike action in an effort to reach a tentative agreement by Friday, July 28, when Hyundai and all other corporations in Korea begin their annual 2-week vacation.

However, the union has shown no sign of backing down from its 154,883 won ($138) monthly wage-increase demand, coupled with a bonus of 30% of 2016 net profits shared among workers.

Additionally, the union is not giving up its quest to force Hyundai to put all workers on a monthly salary instead of the current hourly wage system, and it is not dropping its demand to change the current 8/9-hour 2-shift work system to an 8/8 hour system.