Stay tuned, says Ford CEO Jim Hackett, who promises to reveal a detailed strategy this fall to transform the automaker into a fast-moving, cutting-edge company that will rival Silicon Valley startups in terms of product ingenuity and speed to market. Speaking to stock analysts and media in addressing Ford’s second-quarter earnings, Hackett begs for some indulgence, given his tenure as CEO has been only 64 days, but he says changes made since he took over the helm from Mark Fields ...