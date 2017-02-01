MADRID – Nissan reports selling 65,493 cars and light-commercial vehicles in Spain in 2016, its best result in a decade and a 6% improvement over the previous year.

Over the past five years, Nissan Spain sales have increased 44% and CEO Marco Toro says it has become the Spanish market’s best-selling Asian brand.

Nissan ranked eighth in sales and claimed a 5% share of the Spanish market in 2016. The automaker’s strength was in CUVs,

where it held a 14% share of a segment that occupies nearly 25% of the overall market.

The automaker’s most popular CUVs were the Qashqai, with 25,202 deliveries, followed by the Juke and X-Trail.

Nissan sold 853 units of its all-electric Leaf minicar and eNV200 van models, capturing 30% of the Spain’s small electric-vehicle market.

The automaker announces the sales results as it unveils its Navara Trek-1º, a high-performance limited edition of the Navara pickup, at the Brussels auto show. Only 1,500 units of this special model, based on the double-cab version of the high-performance Qashqai Tekna, will be sold in Europe.

Named in reference to the geographical longitude (1 degree west) of the Bardenas Reales, a desert area near Navarra in Northwest Spain, the Trek-1º features black sport protective bars with two LED headlamps located atop the body, black side shield bars, 18-in. alloy wheels and a cargo deck cover made of high-quality durable plastic and finished in black or white.

Trek-1º options include leather seats, heated front seats, an 8-way driver’s seat, electric sunroof, tow bar, differential lock and fullsize spare wheel.

The Trek-1º will be available in either Pearlescent White or Black Metallic.

Customers who prefer the 6-speed manual transmission can opt for the 160- or 190-hp versions of the 2.3L twin-turbo diesel engine, while only the 190-hp mill will be available to those choosing the 7-speed automatic. All versions have standard all-wheel drive.

All double-cab versions of the Navara feature multi-link rear suspension as well as safety technologies such as front-end collision warning, dynamic vehicle control and slope control.

Like the Qashqai Tekna range on which it is based, the Navara Trek-1º also incorporates NissanConnect with satellite navigation and DAB digital radio, 360-degree rearview camera, rear parking sensors and LED headlights.