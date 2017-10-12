Denso adding 1,000 jobs at Tennessee facility, its largest in U.S.

Denso announces it is spending $1 billion at its Denso Mfg. Tennessee manufacturing facility in Maryville, TN, to expand output of advanced safety, connectivity and electrification products for hybrid and electric vehicles.

“These new products will radically improve fuel efficiency and preserve electric power by recovering and recycling energy, and by connecting all systems and products inside the vehicles,” Denso says in a news release.

The investment will create about 1,000 new production and support jobs, including technicians and engineers, and make the Maryville location Denso’s primary manufacturing center in North America for electrification and safety systems, the supplier says.

“Since setting roots here, Denso has played a major role in helping Tennessee transform into an automotive production leader,” says Jack Helmboldt, member of Denso’s North America Board of Directors and president of Denso Mfg. Tennessee. “This investment enables us to provide new opportunities for top talent to advance the next generation of vehicles.”

Denso Mfg. Tennessee is Denso’s largest U.S. manufacturing facility. With four manufacturing plants and more than 2.3 million sq.-ft. (213,670 sq.-m) under one roof, the company employs nearly 3,300 people and produces starters, alternators, instrument clusters, various automotive electronic products and inverters for hybrid vehicles.

Denso announced a $400 million investment in Maryville in 2015, adding 500 jobs and consolidating various warehouse operations into one central location.

