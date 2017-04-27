For the second week in a row, Dodge holds first place in the weekly Most Engaging Auto TV Ads rankings, powered for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

Although its digital share of voice slipped since last week (38.6% from just over 51%), the company maintains a solid lead against other auto brands.

Mazda remains comfortable at No.2 with its ’17 CX-5 ad featuring a behind-the-scenes look at how a car begins its life as a clay model shaped by Yuta Takanashi. This commercial has had more than 1,700 airings and captured 25.1% of the industry’s digital share of voice.

Kia and Melissa McCarthy rise to third place from fifth last week with the environmentally focused commercial that just won’t quit. Since its Super Bowl debut, this funny ad for the Niro has racked up more than 2,900 national ad airings and continues to amuse audiences.

The semi-risqué “Luv Bug” spot from Volkswagen featuring music from Dean Martin still has people engaged; it’s been on the chart for weeks, this time at No.4. Lincoln rounds out the rankings with a new commercial touting complimentary pickup and delivery servicing on all ʼ17 models because, as the company puts it, “the most important luxury of all is time.”

iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.

powered by

1. Dodge: The Truth 38.56% Digital Share of Voice, 76K Earned Online Views

2. Mazda 25.1% Digital Share of Voice, 616K Earned Online Views

3. Kia: Hero’s Journey 8.97% Digital Share of Voice, 5K Earned Online Views

4. Volkswagen 6.68% Digital Share of Voice, 79K Earned Online Views