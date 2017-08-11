Canada big-truck sales are soaring in 2017 with another month of year-over-year growth. July marked the fifth consecutive month Classes 4-8 outperformed last year with a 35.1% jump in sales from 2,609 units to 3,389 in July. Class 8 sales hit a high for the year in terms of growth, flying with a 29.4% increase in sales to 2,086 units. Aside from Freightliner (-6.2%) and Mack Truck (-14.0%), all truck makers grew substantially in sales. Starting the trend with the highest growth was Volvo ...
