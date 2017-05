Statues of GM founder Durant (right) and his partner, Dort, look toward the restored factory where they built Buicks more than a century ago.

Some 100,000 documents, photographs and artifacts on early automotive history now housed at Factory One.

Daniel Durant Merrick (left) and Dallas C. Dort with statues of their famous ancestors.

Dallas C. Dort (left), grandson of Josiah Dallas Dort, and Daniel "Duke" Durant Merrick, great-grandson of William Durant, at the opening Factory One,

Reuss, who worked as an engineer in Flint, MI, early in his GM career, championed the Factory One project.

Original beams and supports are visible in restored main floor event space in Factory One, which can accommodate groups of up to 300.

Originally the Flint Road Cart Co., this historic building now houses an extensive collection of early GM and Flint history.

General Motors poured four years of work into restoring its birthplace in a former carriage-making shop in Flint, MI. The Durant-Dort Factory One, open to the public, includes an extensive archive of GM’s early history (see related story: Factory One Marks GM’s Founding Location).