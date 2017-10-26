The buzz technologies of the moment, electrification, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, are on wide display at this year’s Tokyo auto show.

Many Japanese automakers, generally seen as laggards to American and European OEMs on autonomous-vehicle development, have concepts featuring one, two or three of the technologies on their show stands.

Having both electrification and self-driving technology is Honda’s Sports eV concept. Although Honda doesn’t provide any motor, battery or range specifications, the car is the performance model many long-time fans of the brand, lately more enamored with family-oriented offerings, have been pining for.

In addition to autonomous capabilities, also not detailed, the Sports EV has an on-board AI assistant.

Honda doesn’t admit to production aspirations, but the concept electric coupe with a fastback appearance and a very low ride height shares a platform with the Urban EV CUV concept from September’s Frankfurt auto show, due in Europe in 2019 and Japan in 2020.

Honda wants two-thirds of its global sales volume to be electrified vehicles (battery EVs, as well as hybrids and plug-in hybrids) by 2030.

At the Lexus stand, the luxury brand stages the premiere of the LS+ concept, hinting at future automated technology due by 2020.

“(Lexus) intends to make automated driving from entrance ramp to exit ramp on motor-vehicle-only roadways possible by using its Highway Teammate automated driving technologies, which, with an eye toward application in 2020, are featured on the LS+ Concept,” the brand says in a statement.

The LS+ concept also has software that can be updated over the air and AI that “ensures a high level of automated driving” as it learns from road data it takes in.

Design cues include an updated version of Lexus’ signature spindle grille and partly laser-lit headlamps and rear combination lamps. For aerodynamic improvement, a large shutter grille is used, Lexus says. Further, side mirrors are electronic.