SHANGHAI – Chinese customers bought 28 million vehicles in 2016, up 7.3% from 2015, which saw year-on-year growth of 4.7%, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

However, such sales largely were stimulated by government tax incentives adopted in 2015 to encourage sales of low-emission cars.

Seeing growth in China’s automotive market slowing down, local automakers, which have amassed significant cash reserves during past periods of surging sales, are keen to expand their global reach.

A recent example of a Chinese automaker looking to grow sales overseas is state-owned SAIC Motor. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is a major local partner of two multinationals, Volkswagen and General Motors, but no longer is it satisfied to be a sidekick.

In July, SAIC-GM and SAIC launched production at SAIC-GM-Wuling, a joint venture in Indonesia to sell two models, the Confero and Confero S, both compact 7-seat multipurpose vehicles. The initiative involved spending $700 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Cikarang – the JV’s first outside China – to compete with Japanese automakers such as Toyota and Honda, which have long dominated the Indonesian market.

According to the JV, the price of its vehicles will be much lower than competing Japanese-branded models. For example, the cost of the lowest-priced Confero will be 130 million Indonesian rupiah ($9,746), about 30% lower than Toyota’s similar Avanza.

SAIC-GM-Wuling plans to sell 40,000 vehicles in 2018 under IR100 million ($7,497) in Indonesia.

Also in July, SAIC bought GM’s factory in Gujarat, India, announcing that the retooled facility in 2019 will launch production of the MG, a brand bought from the defunct U.K. automaker MG Rover Group. According to SAIC, MG models sold in India will include connected cars and alternative-fuel vehicles.

Also, SAIC is building a manufacturing facility in Thailand with its local partner Chia Tai Group to supply the global right-hand-drive market (Thailand, like Japan, drives on the left). SAIC also has established a sales network in 15 countries as well as an R&D center in Silicon Valley, CA.

In a statement, SAIC says it will “build a solid global supply chain and export highly competitive vehicles under China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative,” which involves government investment in transport links from China to south and southeast Asia, central Asia, Europe and Africa.