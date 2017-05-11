Each week WardsAuto teams up with iSpot.tv to rank the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts. Here are the results for the April 30-May 6 period:

1. “For Everybody, Everywhere” (Chevrolet): 159,759,521 impressions. Featuring real people (not actors), this commercial shows how the’18 Chevy Equinox can suit anyone’s needs, regardless of where they live or what kind of life they lead.

2. “A Happy Tune” (Hyundai): 144,677,048 impressions. In a sing-along-style spot, people with various types of jobs rejoice over how the ’17 Ioniq Hybrid is the perfect ride for them.

3. “Beauty” (Mazda): 117,435,522 impressions. This ad for the ’17 CX-5 features a behind-the-scenes look at how a car begins its life as a clay model shaped by Yuta Takanashi.

4. “Toyota Time Sales Event: Urgent Crush” (Toyota): 106,619,423 impressions. This commercial touts a limited-time offer of 0% financing on the ’17 RAV4 and other models.

5. “Better Than Ever Sales Event: Phones” (Hyundai): 100,107,554 impressions. Hyundai uses this spot to promote a special sales event where people get up to 25% off on the ’17 Sonata – $6,750 in total savings.

iSpot.tv, a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens, allows customers to monitor social actions, search activity and online video views associated with TV spots across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Bing and Yahoo!.