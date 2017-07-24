D-Max helps Isuzu take light-commercial-vehicle sales lead in year’s first half.
Automakers are raising their sales forecasts for full-year sales in Thailand after a robust first half. Toyota Thailand, which collates national sales for the industry, says first-half sales rose 11.2% year-on-year to 409,980 units. It credits an economic recovery boosted by government stimulus programs. The car market rose 25.0% to 161,483 deliveries with commercial-vehicle sales climbing 3.8% to 248,498 units. Within the CV segment, the important 1-ton pickup market rose 4.4% to 201,019 ...
