LONDON – U.K. business-car-fleet buyers increasingly are worried over tailpipe emissions and fear government clean-air regulations will further raise their tax burden.

Those findings are included in a new survey by windshield repair specialist Autoglass that identifies fleet managers’ major areas of concern for 2017.

Its survey of 250 fleet managers finds anxieties about the cost of fuel, service and maintenance are at a level similar to those expressed in a 2014 survey, but concerns about compliance with carbon-dioxide emissions rules have vaulted into third place.

This is in line with apprehension over changes in company-car taxation taking effect in April and other measures aimed at increasing the uptake of Ultra Low Emissions Vehicles in the U.K.

The change in priorities is even more marked in the percentage of those surveyed who scored their level of concern as 8 or more out of 10. In 2014, only 13% scored CO2 emissions as an 8 or above compared with 24% in the latest survey. Concerns about taxes rose from 26% to 34% and regulatory changes from 15% to 27%.

Other new vehicle technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems, included for the first time in this year’s survey, is relatively low on fleet managers’ radar despite the plethora of technology now available.

“2017 is shaping up to be a green year for U.K. fleets, following several key measures announced in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, not least the lower tax on ultra-low emissions vehicles,” says Jeremy Rochfort, manager-national sales at Autoglass.

Also, the introduction of Ultra Low Emissions Zones in cities like London, which will incur additional costs for vehicles which don’t comply, is helping to focus the mind.

“It’s encouraging to see that driver safety remains a top priority overall, but it appears there is room for improvement when it comes to knowledge and awareness of new technologies like advanced driver assistance systems that are increasingly a feature of fleets in order to improve safety.”